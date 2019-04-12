Isaac passed the NBA's concussion protocol and is available to play in Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Isaac missed the Magic's regular season finale due to his concussion but the team won't be without their starting small forward to start the playoffs. He'll assume his regular role that's seen him average 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game through 75 games this season.