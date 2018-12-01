Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Coming off bench Friday
Isaac will return to a reserve role for Friday's matchup against the Suns, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Isaac's will come off the bench due to Aaron Gordon's (back) return to the starting lineup. The second year forward saw a healthy 30 minutes in the previous two games due to Gordon's injury, but will presumably see that take a slight hit going forward.
