Isaac (hamstring), who is officially questionable for Friday's matchup against the Knicks, is considered a game-time decision, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac has missed the last two games due to right hamstring soreness, and the Magic want to see how he fares during his pregame shooting routine before determining his status against New York. If he's sidelined, Chuma Okeke and Caleb Houstan could continue to see additional minutes.