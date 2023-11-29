Isaac (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against Washington, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Isaac was labeled as questionable on Orlando's initial injury report, and the team will wait to see how he fares leading up to tipoff before determining his status. He was a late scratch for Sunday's game against the Hornets, while Joe Ingles and Moritz Wagner are candidates to see slightly larger roles if Isaac is unavailable once again.