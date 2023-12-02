Isaac (ankle) has been given a questionable designation ahead of Saturday's contest in Brooklyn, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Isaac exited Friday's game in the second quarter after tweaking the ankle that had kept him out of the two previous games. His status Saturday will presumably depend on how that same ankle is feeling during warmups. Joe Ingles and Moritz Wagner would be candidates to see increased depth minutes at forward should Isaac be unable to play through the injury.