Isaac generated 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and two blocks across 31 minutes in the Magic's 103-83 win over the Bucks on Saturday.

Isaac's scoring tally led the Magic and served as his fifth of the double-digit variety in his last six games. The second-year big continues to provide solid production across the stat sheet, as he's posting career-best figures in every major category except three-point shooting percentage. Isaac has even become a markedly better free-throw shooter in his sophomore campaign (84.9 percent, compared to 76.0 percent as a rookie), and he's now rewarded fantasy owners with multiple blocks in five consecutive contests.