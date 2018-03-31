Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Contributes just four points in start
Isaac contributed four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during a 90-82 loss to the Bulls on Friday.
Isaac (foot) returned from a three-game absence but didn't provide too much in the start. He hasn't shown much in the way of offensive ability yet this season, as he has just two games of scoring in double figures. Isaac has been good on the defensive end, though, as he has 10 steals and five blocks across his last three games played.
