Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Cools off with 10 points
Isaac scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in a loss to the Pistons Monday.
After going off in his last game against the Pacers on Saturday, Isaac slowed down a bit in this one. The four blocks were nice, but Isaac couldn't seem to consistently find the net on his eight two-point attempts. Averaging career-highs literally across the board through 13 games this season, this slight off night should just be a blip on the radar. Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers will be a good spot for the third-year player to bounce back.
