Isaac (ankle) could "potentially return on this [road] trip", according to coach Frank Vogel, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports. The trip ends Monday in Indiana.

Isaac will miss his fifth straight game Wednesday while dealing with a relatively severe right ankle sprain. While the Magic are optimistic about his recovery coming soon, he has yet to advance past free-throw shooting in practice. Still, there have been no reported setbacks and his X-rays came back clean. He should be considered day-to-day for now, with updates on his status likely coming after practices or before games.