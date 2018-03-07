Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Could start vs. Lakers
Coach Frank Vogel is considering inserting Isaac into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The rookie has remained fairly limited in three games since he returned from a lengthy injury layoff, but Vogel noted that he was impressed with Isaac's defense in the second half of Monday's loss to Utah. While Isaac went scoreless for the game, he kept Joe Ingles in check in the second half and may have gained favor over Jonathon Simmons, who struggled in 29 minutes of action Monday. Regardless of whether or not he starts, Isaac's minutes will likely remain limited, but a promotion to the starting five would nonetheless be an encouraging development for the 20-year-old, who's been limited to only 18 games, to date.
