Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Defensive focus again Saturday
Isaac tallied just seven points (3-13 FG, 1-5 Pt), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 91-87 loss to Denver.
Isaac struggled on the offensive end during Saturday's loss but salvaged his line with five combined defensive stats. The fact he attempted 13 shots bodes well for his role in the offense and if he makes just half of those, his fantasy line would have been a gem. He continues to put up top-30 numbers and while that may not be sustainable, a top-50 finish seems very attainable.
