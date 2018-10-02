Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Diagnosed with mild right ankle sprain
Isaac has been diagnosed with a mild right ankle sprain, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Robbins notes that while Isaac will probably be listed as day-to-day, the Magic are expected to be cautious with the second-year player. That wouldn't be surprising considering Isaac played just 27 games last season due to ankle issues.
