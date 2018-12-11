Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Disappoints in spot start
Isaac had just four points, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 101-76 loss to the Mavericks.
Isaac moved into the starting lineup replacing Evan Fournier who was out for personal reasons. The promotion did little to increase Isaac's production, scoring just four points in 27 minutes. He is still racking up some handy defensive numbers but the breakout is yet to come. There is certainly some upside there but owners are going to have to show patience.
