Isaac (knee) went through limited five-on-five work during Thursday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

On Monday, coach Steve Clifford said he doesn't expect to know for another two-to-three weeks whether Isaac will be ready to play. It's a good sign, though, that Isaac has begun five-on-five work, even if it's in a limited capacity. Ultimately, we shouldn't be surprised if Isaac either doesn't play or only sees action in the postseason.