Isaac (knee) will not undergo surgery, and will instead be treated with rest and therapy, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac will still be sidelined for about 8-to-10 weeks as originally noted, but the medical staff has determined that surgery isn't necessary. We should learn more about the specific return date as he progresses in his recovery and hits various milestones.

