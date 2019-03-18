Isaac scored zero points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), chipping in three rebounds, a steal and a block across 26 minutes in the Magic's win over the Hawks on Sunday.

Isaac put up a donut in the scoring column and did little else to help his team to a win on Sunday, missing all seven of his shots from the field. The 20-year old guard from Florida State has made strides across virtually all statistical categories in his second season, and Sunday's performance shouldn't be an indicator of things to come.