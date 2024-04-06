Isaac (back spasms) didn't play in Friday's 124-115 loss to Charlotte.

Isaac was added to the injury report roughly 30 minutes before tipoff, but he was deemed available. However, the Magic opted to err on the side of caution, and coach Jamahl Mosley said it's something the team will keep monitoring, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Isaac should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.