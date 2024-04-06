Isaac (back spasms) didn't play in Friday's 124-115 loss to Charlotte.
Isaac was added to the injury report roughly 30 minutes before tipoff, but he was deemed available. However, the Magic opted to err on the side of caution, and coach Jamahl Mosley said it's something the team will keep monitoring, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Isaac should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Good to go for Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out against Grizzlies•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Erupts for season-high 25 points•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Not listed on injury report•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't play Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Productive in limited minutes•