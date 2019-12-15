Isaac collected 21 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 130-119 win over the Pelicans.

Isaac was superb on both sides of the ball, filling up the stat sheet and turning in his fifth double-double of the season. He had combined for three double-doubles through his first two years in the league, and Isaac continues to show signs of growth in all facets of the game despite the occasional quiet night offensively.