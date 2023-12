Isaac left Friday's game against the Wizards with a sprained right ankle and will not return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. He ended with three points, five rebounds and one block across seven minutes.

Isaac had missed the previous two games because of the same ankle, so it's unfortunate that he aggravated it once again. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets. If he's unable to play, we could see more of Joe Ingles and Moritz Wagner.