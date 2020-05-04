Isaac (knee) said Thursday in an online Q&A session with Magic season ticket holders that he'll attempt to resume playing in the 2020 postseason if he feels "110 percent" and the training staff deems him ready to go, John Denton of the team's official site reports.

Isaac said in the chat session that he's attempted to rebuild strength and flexibility in his sprained left knee by riding a stationary bicycle and taking part in weight-training exercises. Before the NBA suspended its season March 12, Isaac had been sidelined nearly two and a half months with the injury, which was originally expected to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. If the NBA resumes its season later in the summer, however, Isaac could be back to full health or close to it.