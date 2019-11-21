Isaac scored 16 points (6-15 FG. 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Raptors.

The 22-year-old had missed the last two games with a minor ankle sprain, but Isaac looked none the worse for wear in his return and ended up recording a season high in boards while delivering his third double-double after both Nik Vucevic and Aaron Gordon hobbled off the court before halftime with ankle injuries of their own. If either or both end up missing additional action, Isaac could find himself as Orlando's primary source of rebounding in the short term.