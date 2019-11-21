Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Double-double in return
Isaac scored 16 points (6-15 FG. 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Raptors.
The 22-year-old had missed the last two games with a minor ankle sprain, but Isaac looked none the worse for wear in his return and ended up recording a season high in boards while delivering his third double-double after both Nik Vucevic and Aaron Gordon hobbled off the court before halftime with ankle injuries of their own. If either or both end up missing additional action, Isaac could find himself as Orlando's primary source of rebounding in the short term.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.