Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Double-double in Tuesday's loss
Isaac contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 loss to the Thunder.
Isaac was efficient offensively while logging his first double-double of 2019-20. Moreover, he has now recorded at least three blocks in four of seven games. While Isaac will likely continue to have the occasional off night as a scorer, he has become a highly valuable fantasy contributor thanks to his consistent defensive dominance.
