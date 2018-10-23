Isaac scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 93-90 win over the Celtics.

Four of the Magic's starters recorded double-doubles, with Isaac's being his first on the young season. The second-year forward played only 32 total minutes in Orlando's first two games after dealing with a preseason ankle injury, but his production appears ready to rise now that he's handling a more normal workload.