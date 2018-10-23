Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Double-double in win over Celtics
Isaac scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 93-90 win over the Celtics.
Four of the Magic's starters recorded double-doubles, with Isaac's being his first on the young season. The second-year forward played only 32 total minutes in Orlando's first two games after dealing with a preseason ankle injury, but his production appears ready to rise now that he's handling a more normal workload.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Plays 27 minutes Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Looks healthy in preseason win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting, on minutes limit Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Playing on minutes limit Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Manages to practice Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Hoping to return Wednesday•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...