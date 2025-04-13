Isaac provided 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 loss to the Hawks.

Isaac received his first start of the season, recording just his second double-double. Despite being relatively healthy this year, Issac's playing time has remained limited, averaging just 15.4 minutes per game through 71 games. The Magic will now host the Hawks in the first round of the Play-In tournament, with the winner moving on to face the Celtics.