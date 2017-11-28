Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Doubtful Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) was a non-contact participant during Tuesday's practice and is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Thunder, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac is still working his way back from a severely sprained ankle, which has kept him out since Nov. 13. Look for more word on his status after Wednesday's morning shootaround, but it would be a surprise if he was available for the contest.
