Isaac (ankle) was a non-contact participant during Tuesday's practice and is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Thunder, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac is still working his way back from a severely sprained ankle, which has kept him out since Nov. 13. Look for more word on his status after Wednesday's morning shootaround, but it would be a surprise if he was available for the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories