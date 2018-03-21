Isaac is doubtful for Thursday's contest against the 76ers due to a left foot strain, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This is the first news of Isaac dealing with a foot strain, which he may have suffered during Tuesday's game against Toronto, though he still managed to play well, providing 10 points, five boards, five steals and two blocks in 28 minutes. More word on his status should arrive following the team's Thursday morning shootaround. But, assuming he misses the contest, Wesley Iwundu, Mario Hezonja and Arron Afflalo are candidates to see expanded roles.