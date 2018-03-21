Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Doubtful with foot strain
Isaac is doubtful for Thursday's contest against the 76ers due to a left foot strain, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
This is the first news of Isaac dealing with a foot strain, which he may have suffered during Tuesday's game against Toronto, though he still managed to play well, providing 10 points, five boards, five steals and two blocks in 28 minutes. More word on his status should arrive following the team's Thursday morning shootaround. But, assuming he misses the contest, Wesley Iwundu, Mario Hezonja and Arron Afflalo are candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Nabs five steals in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Quiet in start versus Bucks•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will start, remain on 25-minute limit•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Improved production in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting again Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Minimal production in Friday's start•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...