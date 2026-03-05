site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Downgraded to questionable
Isaac (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Isaac was a late addition to the injury report with left knee soreness. If Isaac ends up sitting out, the Magic could rely more on Tristan da Silva and Jett Howard.
