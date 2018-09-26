Coach Steve Clifford noted that Isaac was among the players who impressed at Wednesday's practice, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Clifford also singled out Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross, but Isaac -- given how little we saw of him last season -- may be the most intriguing of the group. Last year's No. 6 overall pick was hampered by ankle injuries for most of the season, but he shined on the defensive end in limited minutes, putting up some of the best per-36 steals and blocks numbers in the league. His offensive game is still a work in progress, but if he can stay healthy in Year 2, Isaac has the makings of a potential breakout player who can be had in the mid-to-late rounds in most drafts.