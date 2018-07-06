Isaac posted 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 86-80 summer league victory over the Nets.

The sixth overall pick in the 2017 Draft, Isaac appeared in just 27 games during his rookie year while nursing ankle injuries. That may have contributed to his poor 37.9 percent shooting from the field, but scouts noted that his offensive game would be a work in progress. If he can continue scoring well during summer league, that may indicate he's ready to play a more significant role in the offense this season. Isaac's defense certainly isn't in doubt, as he needed just 19.8 minutes per game last season to average a combined 2.3 steals/blocks.