Isaac (leg) left Wednesday's 106-102 win over the 76ers during the fourth quarter and did not return. He logged 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and two blocks prior to exiting.

Isaac took a short trip to the locker room late in Wednesday's victory after suffering right leg cramps. He returned back to the Magic bench midway through the fourth quarter but didn't retake the floor. He should be good to go for Orlando's rematch with Philadelphia on Friday.