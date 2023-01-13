Isaac recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 win over the G League Knicks.

Isaac, who was assigned to the G League on Wednesday, posted 15 points in just as many minutes during Lakeland's win over Westchester. The 25-year-old's return to the floor in any capacity is an encouraging sign considering how he's missed nearly the last two-and-a-half seasons while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee as well as another procedure to address a hamstring injury. Isaac is expected to suit up for Friday's game versus the Swarm and then potentially return to Orlando.