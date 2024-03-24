Isaac contributed 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 23 minutes during Saturday's 109-107 loss to the Kings.

Isaac was a standout in the loss, leading the Magic with a season-high 25 points in 23 minutes. In fact, this was the first time Isaac has scored more than 20 points all season, highlighting just how unusual this performance was. He is at least in the discussion as a viable 12-team asset, although an unfavorable schedule makes it tough to hold him outside of deeper formats.