Isaac (foot) is not expected to play Saturday against Phoenix.

Isaac is officially listed as doubtful on the team's game notes as of Friday morning, and it seems likely that Orlando will exercise caution with the rookie, who suffered a sprained left foot earlier in the week. Expect Mario Hezonja and Wesley Iwundu to again pick up increased minutes, assuming Isaac and Jonathon Simmons (wrist). who's also doubtful, sit out.