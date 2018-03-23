Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Expected out again Saturday
Isaac (foot) is not expected to play Saturday against Phoenix.
Isaac is officially listed as doubtful on the team's game notes as of Friday morning, and it seems likely that Orlando will exercise caution with the rookie, who suffered a sprained left foot earlier in the week. Expect Mario Hezonja and Wesley Iwundu to again pick up increased minutes, assuming Isaac and Jonathon Simmons (wrist). who's also doubtful, sit out.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not play Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Doubtful with foot strain•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Nabs five steals in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Quiet in start versus Bucks•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will start, remain on 25-minute limit•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Improved production in Saturday's loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...