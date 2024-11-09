Isaac (hamstring) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Wizards.
Isaac injured his hamstring against the Pelicans but is expected to suit up Sunday. If he's upgraded to available, Isaac should continue to operate as a bench option in Orlando's forward rotation.
