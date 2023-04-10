Isaac (thigh) expects to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 campaign, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac missed the start of the 2022-23 season while recovering from a torn ACL, and he underwent season-ending surgery in early March to repair a torn left adductor muscle. While he was unavailable for the final month of the season, he said Monday that he expects to be "full go" for basketball activities in a few weeks.