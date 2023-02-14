Isaac finished with zero points (0-4 FG), four rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes during Monday's 100-91 victory over the Bulls.

Isaac remained on a firm minute restriction Monday, capping his overall value even before hitting the hardwood. Outside of a few defensive flashes, Isaac has been mediocre since returning, much to the disappointment of anyone who chanced their arm by picking him up. The Magic have no reason to rush him back, so despite his upside, it feels unlikely he will be putting up anything close to standard league value, at least not for the foreseeable future.