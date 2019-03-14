Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Flirts with double-double
Isaac accumulated 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.
Isaac posted his fourth straight contest of 10 or more points, and he experienced success from beyond the arc. He's knocked down at least one shot from deep in each of his last four games and carries an 11.8 ppg average through six matchups in March.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Strong outing in loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Shoots well again in losing effort•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Strong run rages on•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sets new season scoring high in win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Blocks five shots in victory Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Continues surge in victory•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.