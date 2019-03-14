Isaac accumulated 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.

Isaac posted his fourth straight contest of 10 or more points, and he experienced success from beyond the arc. He's knocked down at least one shot from deep in each of his last four games and carries an 11.8 ppg average through six matchups in March.

More News
Our Latest Stories