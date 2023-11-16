Isaac amassed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 96-94 win over Chicago.

Isaac continues to play limited minutes off the bench despite the fact Orlando is dealing with a number of injuries. He has yet to see more than 17 minutes in any game, capping what he is able to do from a fantasy perspective. With that said, he has managed to accumulate 20 combined steals and blocks across his nine games. With no indication his playing time will increase, he should simply be viewed as a possible defensive streaming candidate.