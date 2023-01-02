Head coach Jamahl Mosley said Isaac (knee) was full go at practice Monday, but there still isn't a timetable for the forward's return to game action, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
Mosley added that the team will wait to see how Isaac responds to practice before setting a timetable for a potential season debut. Isaac continues to take the necessary steps toward returning to game action, but fantasy managers shouldn't hold their breath. Seeing as the 2017 first-round pick hasn't played in an NBA regular season game since 2019, he'll presumably need plenty of time to knock off the rust before he's thrust into an expanded role.
