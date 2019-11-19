Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Game-time call Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac has missed the last two games due to a right ankle sprain, but he'll have a chance to return come Wednesday, depending on how he fares in shootaround and pregame warmups. Al-Farouq Aminu would be in line for another start if Isaac is ultimately ruled out.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Participates fully in practice•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out with sprained ankle•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Pops for 22 in big win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Stellar defensive effort in loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...