Play

Isaac (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac has missed the last two games due to a right ankle sprain, but he'll have a chance to return come Wednesday, depending on how he fares in shootaround and pregame warmups. Al-Farouq Aminu would be in line for another start if Isaac is ultimately ruled out.

More News
Our Latest Stories