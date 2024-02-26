Isaac underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed no significant injuries to his left knee/leg Monday, and he's considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Isaac exited Sunday's game against Atlanta due to a left knee strain, but both his X-rays and MRI have come back clean. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Tuesday, but even if he's not available for that contest, he doesn't seem to be at risk of a long-term absence.