Isaac had the third year of his contract exercised by the Magic on Thursday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This decision from the Magic was expected after Isaac showed the team enough during his rookie season to not set off any red flags, despite only playing in 27 games. Expectations for the 20-year-old will be set higher this season as he'll likely be given a much bigger role in the rotation under new coach Steve Clifford after drawing positive reviews early in training camp.