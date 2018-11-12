Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Goes through on-court workout
Isaac (ankle) went through an on-court workout Monday afternoon, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac will miss a sixth straight game Monday as he nurses an ankle injury, but he told reporters he had a productive workout that included testing his ankle with jumping and cutting. The second-year forward is without a firm timetable, but the Magic will likely exercise caution after Isaac missed the bulk of his rookie season with ankle complications.
