Isaac (ankle) went through an on-court workout Monday afternoon, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac will miss a sixth straight game Monday as he nurses an ankle injury, but he told reporters he had a productive workout that included testing his ankle with jumping and cutting. The second-year forward is without a firm timetable, but the Magic will likely exercise caution after Isaac missed the bulk of his rookie season with ankle complications.

