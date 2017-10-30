Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Going through pregame routine
Isaac (illness) is going through his typical pregame routine and appears likely to play Monday against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac was held out of Sunday's game against the Hornets because of an illness, but apparently feels better after another night off for rest. He's currently going through warmups without any limitations and should be back in the lineup Monday, though another update will be provided prior to tip off. Isaac should slot back in as one of the team's top reserve forwards.
