Isaac is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Isaac missed Saturday's game due to right hamstring injury management, but he will return to action after missing just one game. The 26-year-old pro is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 17.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
