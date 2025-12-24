Isaac (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Isaac has recently been working through a left hip contusion, but the veteran forward has been cleared to play in Tuesday's road contest. In seven outings since Dec. 1, he has averaged 2.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks over 10.9 minutes per game, but Isaac could take on a larger role against Portland due to the absences of Goga Bitadze (knee), Franz Wagner (ankle) and Tristan da Silva (shoulder.