Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Heads to locker room Saturday
Isaac went to the locker room with a leg injury during Saturday's game against the Nuggets and should be considered questionable to return, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac appeared to have rolled his ankle. More updates on his status should emerge as the game continues or in the days that follow.
