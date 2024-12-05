Isaac went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the 76ers with an apparent right hamstring injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Isaac left Wednesday's contest early in the fourth quarter grabbing at his left hamstring. While he's idle, Tristan da Silva and Jett Howard could see more minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Gets in foul trouble•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Season-high 12 boards vs. Pistons•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Near double-double off bench•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Owns paint in near double-double•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Good to go Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Expected to play Sunday•