Isaac (hamstring) tallied six points (0-1 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes in Saturday's 112-100 loss to the Thunder.

Isaac lived at the charity stripe in his return from a 10-game absence due to a hamstring strain, leading the Magic in free-throw attempts despite playing the fewest minutes of any of Orlando's 10 rotation players. Even while Orlando was without five players due to injury Saturday, Isaac still had a muted role off the bench, and his outlook for earning more minutes is unlikely to improve anytime soon.